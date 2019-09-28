Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Analysts See $1.12 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $1.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SIGI’s profit would be $66.50M giving it 16.64 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 206,480 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 7.88% above currents $74.85 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.66 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 1.44M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz reported 15,932 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 9,090 are held by Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company. Haverford holds 85,288 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 80,338 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset invested in 0.83% or 6.42M shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barr E S And Co accumulated 6,167 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 35,629 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bainco International Investors has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Drexel Morgan & reported 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 53,474 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 18.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.