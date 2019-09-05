Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Increased Its Holding; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $311,049 as Market Value Declined

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 133.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 6,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 10,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, up from 4,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 33,425 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 7.83M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares to 182,278 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker Jm Company New (NYSE:SJM) by 9,486 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

