Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|82.90
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|111.72
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 104.37%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 56.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
