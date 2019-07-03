Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.90 N/A -2.92 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 111.72 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 104.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 56.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.