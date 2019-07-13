Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 79.05 N/A -2.92 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Selecta Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.