Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 97.13 N/A -2.52 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 72.2%. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.