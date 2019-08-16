Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.60 N/A -2.52 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 70.8% respectively. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.