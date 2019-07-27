Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.76 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 20.28%. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.