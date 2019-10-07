Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,541,008,941.38% -563.6% -102.2% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 448,853,839.85% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 74.2%. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.