Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 10.73 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.33 average target price and a 63.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.