Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 96.70 N/A -2.52 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus price target and a 111.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 9.35%. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.