Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.81 N/A -2.92 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 374.58 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.