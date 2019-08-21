Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.40 N/A -2.52 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 570.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.