Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Selecta Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 122.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 11.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.