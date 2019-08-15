Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We are comparing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|80.60
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
