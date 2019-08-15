Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We are comparing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.60 N/A -2.52 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.