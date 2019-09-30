Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.92M
|-2.52
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|1,546,300,398.76%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|110,014,306.15%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 297.53% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
