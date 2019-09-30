Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,300,398.76% -563.6% -102.2% Axcella Health Inc. 110,014,306.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 297.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.