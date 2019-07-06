Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 86.38 N/A -2.92 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 40.59% and its average target price is $158.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.