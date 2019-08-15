Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.60 N/A -2.52 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 584.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.