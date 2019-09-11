Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 90.20 N/A -2.52 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.55% and its consensus target price is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 34%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.