Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparing side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.36 N/A -2.94 0.00

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 40.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.