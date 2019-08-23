Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 224.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.