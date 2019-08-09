Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.14 N/A -2.52 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.