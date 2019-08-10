Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparing side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.71 N/A -2.52 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.73 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Quanterix Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 72.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.