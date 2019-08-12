Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.06 N/A -2.52 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 40.85% and its average price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 77.7% respectively. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.