Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparison side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.14 N/A -2.52 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.42 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Selecta Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 26.4%. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.