Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparison side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.94 N/A -2.52 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.43 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively NewLink Genetics Corporation has a consensus price target of $4, with potential upside of 151.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.