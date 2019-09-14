Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.60% -102.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With average target price of $8, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 314.51%. The potential upside of the rivals is 150.65%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Dividends

Selecta Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.