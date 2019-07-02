Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|82.90
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.
Summary
Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
