Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.90 N/A -2.92 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.