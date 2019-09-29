Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,300,398.76% -563.6% -102.2% Homology Medicines Inc. 108,258,811.15% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 66.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 81.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has weaker performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.