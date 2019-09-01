Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|89.90
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Liquidity
1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
