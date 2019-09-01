Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 89.90 N/A -2.52 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.