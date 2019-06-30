Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.81 N/A -2.92 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 176.26% and its average price target is $19.78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 88.7%. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.