Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparison side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.68 N/A -2.52 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 10.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.