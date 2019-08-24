Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Since Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.89 N/A -2.52 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.