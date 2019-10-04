Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparison side by side

Since Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,214,764.36% -563.6% -102.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,470,475.74% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 78.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 80.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.