Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparing side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 81.92 N/A -2.92 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 21.89 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.