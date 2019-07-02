Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 86.34 N/A -2.92 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 39.94 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 151.89% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 50.1%. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.