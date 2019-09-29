Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,300,398.76% -563.6% -102.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 246,916,554.25% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 71.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 88.1%. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.