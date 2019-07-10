Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparison side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.89 N/A -2.92 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 6.49 N/A 1.40 91.79

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $162.83 average target price and a 29.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 96.9% respectively. About 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.