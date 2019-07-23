Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.45 N/A -2.92 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.90 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 314.55% and its consensus price target is $15.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.