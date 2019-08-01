Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparing side by side

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.92 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Affimed N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Affimed N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Affimed N.V. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 166.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 41.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Affimed N.V. has 10.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.