Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake Has Boosted by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Decreased by $993,520 Its Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 5,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 54,324 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 59,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 368,641 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 97,269 shares to 623,046 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 32,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 2,139 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Com owns 10,364 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 44,896 shares. Central Financial Bank And Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Geode Mngmt Llc owns 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3.40 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 63,383 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 12,456 shares. First National Tru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blair William & Il has invested 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Front Barnett Limited Co holds 7,770 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,343 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,585 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,886 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.94% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2.09M shares.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Select Medical And Alternate Solutions Health Network Enter Into A Joint Venture To Deliver Home Health And Hospice Care Across The US – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Select Medical Corporation Announces Pricing of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24,560 shares to 345,903 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corporation by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,257 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).