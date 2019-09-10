Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Hospitals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.45 N/A 1.07 15.60 The Joint Corp. 17 6.32 N/A 0.11 166.49

Demonstrates Select Medical Holdings Corporation and The Joint Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Joint Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Select Medical Holdings Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Select Medical Holdings Corporation is currently more affordable than The Joint Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.2% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Joint Corp.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Select Medical Holdings Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, The Joint Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Joint Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and The Joint Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Joint Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.81% and an $18 consensus target price. Meanwhile, The Joint Corp.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 36.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Joint Corp. looks more robust than Select Medical Holdings Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Select Medical Holdings Corporation and The Joint Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 53.2%. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of The Joint Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.24% 8.98% 17.56% 8.42% -16.92% 9.06% The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12%

For the past year Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Joint Corp.

Summary

The Joint Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Select Medical Holdings Corporation.