Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) and Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Contrasting side by side

Both Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) and Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) are each other’s competitor in the Hospitals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.42 N/A 1.07 15.60 Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.43 N/A 3.11 20.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Encompass Health Corporation. Encompass Health Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Select Medical Holdings Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Select Medical Holdings Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Encompass Health Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Encompass Health Corporation 0.00% 24% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encompass Health Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Select Medical Holdings Corporation. Its rival Encompass Health Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Encompass Health Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 25.38% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation with consensus price target of $20.5. On the other hand, Encompass Health Corporation’s potential upside is 12.79% and its consensus price target is $72.33. The data provided earlier shows that Select Medical Holdings Corporation appears more favorable than Encompass Health Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares and 91.5% of Encompass Health Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Encompass Health Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.24% 8.98% 17.56% 8.42% -16.92% 9.06% Encompass Health Corporation -4.62% 2.05% 1.38% -4.27% -13.08% 3.47%

For the past year Select Medical Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than Encompass Health Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Encompass Health Corporation beats Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.