Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $378,000; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped by $1.43 Billion Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 102,800 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 129,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.56 million shares traded or 198.81% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81B, up from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 80,300 shares to 112,300 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc Com by 416,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq" published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019.

