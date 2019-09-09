Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Position by $1.25 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shares Declined, Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 561,664 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 650,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 272,189 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 213,607 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $41.90M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SEM’s profit will be $29.83 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.