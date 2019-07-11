Select Med Hldgs Com (SEM) Shares Declined While Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Beacon Financial Group Lifted Its Position by $780,326 as Shares Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 2.59M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (SEM) by 82.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 53,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,750 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 65,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 47,705 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 285,300 shares. Leuthold Ltd Llc stated it has 203,839 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Burney holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 24,580 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 73,473 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 142,803 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 59,310 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,982 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 102,800 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 3.18 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 439,185 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 11,060 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.11 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 137,291 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 16,900 shares to 3,621 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,929 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 25,398 shares to 35,154 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,318 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 6.52% or 153,142 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 0.35% or 49,073 shares. 26,914 are held by Amarillo Savings Bank. Spectrum Inc invested in 1.31% or 43,223 shares. 5,097 were accumulated by Miles Cap. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.89% or 891,064 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust Tru Mi has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,105 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.51 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Becker Capital Mgmt invested 2.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.24% or 5,390 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.13% or 52,760 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 20,671 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 6,780 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Cibc Markets Incorporated has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).