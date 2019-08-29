Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) Reaches $12.23 After 4.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Covering Viacom Inc. (VIAB)

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 35.14% above currents $25.16 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Guggenheim. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 29 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31 New Target: $36 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $35 Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.25 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion