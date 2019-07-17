Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) Reaches $11.30 After 6.00% Up Move; WHERE FOOD COMES FROM (WFCF) Shorts Increased By 4500%

The stock of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 79,632 shares traded. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $291.78M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $11.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIC worth $17.51 million more.

WHERE FOOD COMES FROM INC (OTCMKTS:WFCF) had an increase of 4500% in short interest. WFCF’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4500% from 100 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 1 days are for WHERE FOOD COMES FROM INC (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s short sellers to cover WFCF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 10,852 shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $291.78 million. The firm operates through Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Residential Design Services segment engages in the design center operation, interior design, product sourcing, and installation service activities.

Analysts await Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report earnings on September, 5. SIC’s profit will be $4.65M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.