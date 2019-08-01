Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) Forms $11.45 Double Top; Rent A Center (RCII) Sentiment Is 1.66

Rent A Center Inc (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 106 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 64 cut down and sold stakes in Rent A Center Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rent A Center Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) formed double top with $11.91 target or 4.00% above today’s $11.45 share price. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) has $295.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 183,246 shares traded. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. SIC’s profit will be $4.65 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 818,507 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.39M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 41.71 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

