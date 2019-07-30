Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) Forms $11.00 Double Top; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 19.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,324 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 112,299 shares with $4.07 million value, down from 139,623 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 3.49M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,515 shares to 8,115 valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 200,866 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $870.32M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.