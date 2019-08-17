Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) Forms $10.99 Double Top; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) formed double top with $11.65 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.99 share price. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) has $283.78M valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 95,614 shares traded. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.72% above currents $135.2 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $168 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $147.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $161.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $139.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.69 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Homrich And Berg owns 14,102 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel has 1.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,000 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 65,896 shares. Ruggie Grp reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Somerset Group Ltd Co has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.74% or 7.25M shares. New England Rech & Mngmt holds 24,255 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,194 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 16,861 shares. Howard Hughes Institute holds 40,000 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.57% or 31,613 shares.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $243.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.